Family Of 3 Dies In Truck-Triggered Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A father, mother and their child lost their lives early yesterday in a multi-vehicle crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, authorities have said.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed that the crash happened near Secretariat, inward Otedola Bridge, after a heavily loaded truck reportedly speeding rammed into a vehicle from behind.

According to a statement by LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq yesterday, the impact caused the car to spin out of control and collide with two other moving vehicles, an Audi, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Corolla were involved.

The agency said the three family members died instantly, while two other victims sustained severe injuries. In a troubling twist, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle, leaving the victims trapped in the wreckage.

LASTMA operatives, working with the Lagos State Ambulance Service, pulled the injured from the mangled vehicles and rushed them to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre at the Toll Gate for urgent treatment.

The remains of the deceased were handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit. Security personnel from the Isheri Olowora Police Division, as well as the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, assisted in the rescue and traffic management efforts.