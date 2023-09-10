Family Of 14-Year-Old Solicits N32m Assistance For ATG, Bone Marrow Transplant

The family of 14-year-old Cherish Momodu is desperately soliciting the sum of N32 million to undergo an Anti-Thymocyte Globulin (ATG) and Bone Marrow transplant in Nigeria.

According to her medical report made available to the New Telegraph, Momodu is managed as a case of aplastic anaemia by the Paediatric Oncology team of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“It was this April we noticed she was having pains after sports, but we didn’t ascribe it to this,” lamented the patient’s mother, Rosemary Onyiye Madu.

She was having muscle pull, so I thought it was due to a lack of exercise. In May, she was diagnosed with this ailment.”

The report also stated that Momodu was presented to the clinic due to fever, generalised body weakness for two weeks, bone pain for a week and was severely pale on presentation.

The report also indicated that the teenager had been transfused severally with blood and blood products since diagnosis and is currently on oral cyclosporine.

Hence, she requires ATG and a Bone Marrow transplant. While the ATG is required urgently as disease progression is fatal, the report states that the patient needs Apheresis platelets, which are available at the Sickle Cell Foundation at Idi-Ara Lagos.

While appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to save her teenage daughter, the last of four children, Rosemary expressed desperation to save her child.

All donations can be made to the mother’s account at Madu Rosemary Onyinye 0064940169, Access Bank.

The mother can also be reached via her mobile line, 08033384928, on regular calls and WhatsApp