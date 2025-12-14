Family Matters: Invest In Your Spouse (4)

TEXT: Genesis 2:18; Ecclesiastes 4:9-12; Proverbs 31:11- 12. Genesis 2:18. “And the Lord God said, it is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him”.

Ecclesiastes 4:9. “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour”. Ecclesiastes 4:10. “For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up”.

Ecclesiastes 4:12. “And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken”. Proverbs 31:11. “The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil”. Proverbs 31:12. “She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life”. Marriage is all about husband and wife to make themselves but not to damage themselves.

The original intention of God for institutionalising marriage was for a woman to be an help meet to her husband. Husband and wife are not competitors but they are to complement themselves in a Godly marriage. God brought man and woman together in marriage so that they can make positive impacts on themselves.

Husband to make positive impacts on his wife while the wife should make positive impact on her husband as well in her own capacity. Both of them are to add positive values to themselves. Both of them are to become helpers to themselves.

They are to assist each other in any area of concern or when the need arise. Husband must not see anything he has as his own but for both of them. Also, wife must never claim that whatever she has as her own but for both of them. When you know that both of you own things together, it will be very easy for both of you to help yourselves.

Husband don’t become a liability to your wife. Wife don’t become a liability to your husband. Invest in yourselves so that you can become assets to yourselves.

Husband spend money and resources on your wife to avoid future suffering and regrets. If you spend on others outside at the expense of your wife it is called hypocrisy and stupidity of the highest order. The same thing goes to the wife, if you have money and you refuse to spend it on your husband but you are spending it on other people outside it is practising hypocrisy and stupidity of highest order.

God gave you money so that you can spend it on yourselves. God’s Word says two are better than one. If one falls another one will lift up the second. You need to invest in your spouse in order to lift him or her up. You need to invest money, time, resources or whatever you have on your spouse.

There is nothing that you invest in your spouse that is a waste because sooner or later you will be the first beneficiary of the blessings that follow.

Whenever you are opportuned to have money or any other resources with you kindly invest in your spouse.

When you fail to invest in your spouse very soon both of you will suffer for it and end up in regrets.

Many people are regretting now because they failed to invest in their spouses when they had money and the opportunity to do so. Remain blessed. Prayer points

1. Any power separating me and my wife or husband should catch fire in Jesus Name.

2. I take authority over every spirit of misunderstanding and confusion between me and my wife or husband in Jesus Name

3. I bind every spirit of hatred between me and my wife or husband in in Jesus Name.

4. I shall enjoy my wife or husband and wife or husband will enjoy me in Jesus Name.