Family Matters: How To Prevent Separation Or Divorce (9)

TEXT: Psalm 11:3; Luke 6:38; Galatians 6:7; Exodus 20:5 Psalm 11:3. “If the foundation be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”. Luke 6:38. “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together and running over, shall men give into your bosom.

For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again”. Galatians 6:7. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap”.

Exodus 20:5. “Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me”.

Glory be to God in the Highest for our Father in Heaven who always guides and directs us on the right path. God has good plans for us. He doesn’t want evil to happen to us as His Children, but Satan is trying everything to ensure that the Children of God are not at peace, most importantly in marriage.

God does not want His Children to be the victims of Separation or divorce, but Satan is behind it. We have learnt various lessons in this subject matter that if apply appropriately will serve as a preventive measure not be a victim of Separation or Divorce.

This lesson will cover some preventive measures to take against Separation or Divorce. God will give us an understandable and a teachable heart in Jesus Name.

*Some preventive measures against separation or divorce*

*1. critically check your foundation concerning marriage*. Psalm 11:3. There is no house or building that can stand the test of time if it is built on a faulty foundation. Faulty foundation could be a weak foundation. Faulty foundation could be a foundation which consists of sub-quality materials.

It is a foundation that was not properly done. It is a foundation that cannot withstand the test of time. It is a foundation that cannot last. When a house or building is built on a faulty or weak foundation, in no time it will collapse. Any marriage that is laid or built on a wrong, a weak or a faulty foundation will collapse prematurely. Looking at this will help both the singles and the married to know exactly what to do.

The wise singles that critically looked into their foundation before getting married have better chances of having a happy marriage than the married who ignorantly entered marriage without knowing anything about their foundations before getting married.

Looking critically at your foundation in marriage, it is multidimensional in nature. You need to start by looking at the type of marriage that your parents, that is, your father and your mother has. If your parents are separated or divorced, you need a lot of work to do so that you will not experience the same thing because the power or spirit behind their Separation or Divorce will fight you, so that you too can be a victim of Separation or Divorce.

If you are single or married, kindly look at the marriage of your parents and pray against any abnormality in your marriage.

You need to also look at the type of marriage that your siblings have, that is, your brothers and sisters. If they are separated or divorced, you need to pray against it in your own marriage so that you will not be a victim. What is the basis of your marriage? Is it on beauty, money, materialism, acquisition of riches and wealth, or genuine or unconditional love?