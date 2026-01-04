Family Matters: God Not Delighted In Separation Or Divorce (5)

TEXT: Malachi 2:16; Matthew 5:31-32; Genesis 5:24; Ecclesiastes 4:9; Matthew 19:6; Matthew 7:21-23. Malachi 2:16. “For the Lord, the God of Israel, saith that he hateth putting away: for one covereth violence with his garment, saith the Lord of hosts: therefore take heed to your spirit, that ye deal not treacherously.

Matthew 5:31. “It hath been said, Whosoever shall put away his wife, let him give her a writing of divorcement. Matthew 5:32. “But I say unto you, That whosoever shall put away his wife, saving for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and whosoever shall marry her that is divorced, committed adultery.

Genesis 5:24. “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh. Ecclesiastes 4:9.

“Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour.” Matthew 19:6. “Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh.

What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. Matthew 7:21. “Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

This lesson is not to mock, to ridicule, or to pass judgment over anyone, most importantly the victims of the subject matter, but rather to bring sanity, dignity, beauty, and honour back to Christian Marriage.

I pray for God’s Mercy upon the victims of Separation and Divorce among the children of God in Jesus Name. The level of disgrace, reproach, mockery, as well as dishonour that Separation and Divorce have brought to Christianity, Christian Marriage, and the Name of God cannot be overemphasized or underestimated.

Separation and divorce have reduced the dignity of Christianity, Christian Marriage and the Potency of the Gospel to nothing among the unbelievers.

The unbelievers and the sinners are worried and afraid of accepting the Gospel of Christ Jesus from those who cannot manage their homes, so that they will not learn their ways.

Your salvation, your zeal for the work of God, as well as your service to God, cannot save your marriage if it is not a reasonable and good one.

You cannot give what you don’t have. How can you bring the unbelievers or sinners to the knowledge of Christ when you cannot even win your spouse? God hates Separation and Divorce because the scriptures say, two shall become one, two are better than one, whatever God has joined together let not man put asunder.

These are the ordinances of God. If you embrace Separation and Divorce, it means you embrace or love what God hates.

If you engage yourself in what God hates, do you think you and your services can be accepted by God? Don’t deceive yourself, go and amend your ways.

You need to call on God for His mercy upon you. May your Services before God not burn by fire in Jesus Name. Separation occurs when the husband and wife are living separately.

It occurs when the husband and wife are no longer living together or when they are no longer doing things together. Divorce is a legal dissolution of marriage.

It occurs when a man and woman are legally recognized as husband and wife. It is very interesting, fun