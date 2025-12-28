Family Matters: Embrace What Builds Marriage (5)

TEXT: Ephesians 5:22; Ephesians 5:25; Colossians 3 18-19; Matthew 6:14-15. Ephesians 5:22. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.

Ephesians 5:25. “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the Church, and gave himself for it. Colossians 3:18. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord.

Colossians 3:19. “Husband, love your wives, and be not bitter against them. Matthew 6:14. “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. Matthew 6:15. “But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses”.

Some of the things that destroy marriage were discussed in the previous lesson. This lesson shall ultimately focus on some of the things that build marriage. It was discussed earlier that God originated the institution of marriage, and He is interested in seeing it be a success. God is not delighted in Separation in Marriage or Divorce.

He is very interested in a well-coordinated, organised, God-fearing, and successful marriage. God is the Builder of Marriage through human agents, husband and wife. We will discuss some of the things that build marriage. Some things that build a marriage

1. Submission: It is imperative to note that the scriptures categorically state that wives should submit to their husbands as unto the Lord. Every woman should never say yes or marry a man or husband that you will not submit to. When a woman or wife is very submissive to her husband, of course, a responsible and sensible husband will appreciate it and also reciprocate by loving her wholeheartedly. Wife, if you want to build your marriage scripturally and in a Godly way, you must submit completely to your husband without any reservation.

2. Showing your spouse genuine love: God commanded man, husband, to love his wife like his own body. It means that the husband should love his wife unconditionally. Husband, listen attentively, never marry a woman or wife that you will not love unconditionally, else there will be chaos in your marriage. Looking at the reality of marriage, you will discover that both the husband and wife should love each other if they intend to build their marriage. Husband genuinely loves your wife. Wife reciprocates the love of your husband by loving him dearly and sincerely.

3. Forgiveness: Both the husband and wife must learn how to forgive each other if they want to build their marriage. Husbands and wives must possess a forgiving spirit. It is a normal thing to have misunderstandings in marriage, but the way it is managed or handled will determine if the marriage will be built or destroyed. You need to learn how to resolve your misunderstanding amicably. If you don’t forgive each other, God will not forgive you.

4. Prayers: You need prayers to build a godly marriage. Both of you must be able to pray against every negative thing concerning your marriage. The weapon of prayer is very important in building a marriage.

5. Mutual trust: Husband, you need to trust your wife in all things. Wife, you need to trust your husband dearly.

6. Embrace Constructive Communication: Communication is very important in building your marriage. Both of you need to discuss and deliberate on the issues at hand from time to time. Above are some factors that build a marriage. Remain blessed.

Prayer points:

1. I will love my wife/husband dearly in Jesus Name

2. I rebuke Satanic operation in my marriage in Jesus Name.

3. Satan will not destroy my marriage in Jesus Name.

4. My marriage will be fruitful in Jesus Name