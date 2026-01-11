Family Matters: Consequences Of Separation, Divorce (8)

TEXT: Genesis 11:7; Isaiah 1:19-20; Deuteronomy 28:1-2; Deuteronomy 28:15. Genesis 11:7. “Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.

Isaiah 1:19. “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land. Isaiah 1:20. “But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.

Deuteronomy 28:1. “And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth.

Deuteronomy 28:15. “But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee.

I pray for all the victims of Separation and Divorce for God’s Mercy upon you in Jesus ‘ name. God will heal your wounds in Jesus Name.

I am aware that many victims did not plan for such, but eventually found themselves there. It is the doing of Satan, God will intervene in your life and your marriage in Jesus Name.

We will discuss some of the consequences of Separation and Divorce in this lesson. May God bless you through this lesson in Jesus’ Name.

The original plan of God about marriage is to be helpers to each other. Satan came to marriage to distort the plan of God concerning it by causing disunity, confusion, disrespect and misunderstanding in marriage.

The consequences of Separation and Divorce which could be spiritual, physical, emotional and psychological, are much more enormous than one can imagine.

Avoid Separation and Divorce by all costs because the wounds may not heal for life. Some consequences of separation, divorce 1. Disunity: Genesis 11:7.

Satan uses Separation and Divorce as instruments for disunity, confusion, disrespect, and misunderstanding in marriage to prevent the husband and wife from achieving a common goal.

When husband and wife are united, marriage is strengthened, which invariably increases the population of the Kingdom of God but leads to the depopulation of the Satanic kingdom.

Satan knows that when husband and wife are in unity, the family will become conducive, the Church will become a better place, society will become better, the number of people in God’s Kingdom will be increased, while the Satanic kingdom will decrease in numbers, and that is the major reason why Satan causes disunity in marriage through Separation and Divorce.

After Separation or Divorce sets in, the husband, wife, and children will be more confused than ever. Separation or Divorce causes more confusion to the man, woman, and their children.

Avoid Separation or Divorce at all costs. 2. Termination of God’s plans, promises: Jeremiah 29:11. God has good purposes, plans, or promises for each marriage.

Once you are separated or divorced, God’s plans for your marriage will be truncated or terminated. Guard your marriage jealousy; don’t allow Satan to obstruct God’s plans for your marriage.