Family Matters: Avoid Marriage Destroyers (5)

Family Matters: TEXT: Ephesians 5:21-25; Colossians 3:18-19 Ephesians 5:22. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. Ephesians 5:23. “For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the Church: and he is the saviour of the body.

Ephesians 5:24. “Therefore, as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in every thing. Ephesians 5:25. “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the Church, and gave himself for it. Ephesians 5:28. “So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself.

Ephesians 5:29. ” For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church. Colossians 3:18. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord. Colossians 3:19.

“Husbands, love your wives and be not bitter against them. God’s purpose for marriage is to be like heaven on earth. He established marriage to be enjoyable between the husband and wife, but not to be enduring or pitiable.

He established marriage for husband and wife to build themselves, but not to destroy themselves. It is about a husband and wife to make themselves by adding positive values to each other, but not to damage themselves.

God instituted marriage so that husband and wife can love each other without dissimulation, also, for them to take care of each other and to work together for the expansion of the Kingdom of God, but it is a pity that Satan cunningly entered the institution of marriage to destroy it.

He sowed the seeds of discord, hatred, disunity, disrespect, unfaithfulness in marriage, even making people see marriage as something that is not workable, but as hell on the surface of the earth or something evil.

This is the reason for this lecture to understand some of the things that Satan put in place to destroy marriage. At the end of this lecture, don’t give Satan any chance in your marriage again.

*SOME OF THE THINGS THAT DESTROY MARRIAGE*

*1. LACK OF GENUINE LOVE.* Husband loves your wife dearly. Your wife loves your husband sincerely. A Larger percentage of people who entered into marriage entered with a genuine love and good intention initially, but once Satan enters their marriage, things will not be the same again. The first thing Satan will do is to take away the genuine love between the husband and wife. Once this is achieved by Satan, hatred, disrespect, and misunderstanding will set in. Gradually, Satan will begin to take over that marriage. Don’t give Satan any chance in your marriage.

*2. LACK OF SUBMISSION.* God commanded the wife to submit to her husband in everything because God made the husband the head of the wife. Once Satan enters into any marriage, the wife will begin to claim equality with her husband. Rivalry and competition will set in, and if it is not corrected in good time, then Satan will take over the marriage completely. Wife submits to your husband so that peace can reign in your family. Woman, don’t marry a man that you cannot submit to.

*3. LACK OF FORGIVENESS.* This must be seriously avoided in marriage because any marriage that lacks forgiveness will lack peace and progress. Husband and wife must learn how to let go of offences. Offences will surely come, but you must learn how to forgive each other. Avoid lack of forgiveness in your marriage at all costs to avoid vengeful behaviour and the like.