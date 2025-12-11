Family Issues Force Abia SSG, Kalu, To Quit Otti’s Cabinet

Domestic matters’ has reportedly forced Secretary to Abia State Government, SSG, Prof Kenneth Kalu, to quit the cabinet of Governor Alex Otti, according to government statement.

Consequently, Governor Alex Otti has accepted and approved his request to proceed on a leave of absence to attend to ‘serious domestic matters,’ the statement issued by the governor’s special Adviser on media and publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, further declared.

The statement reported that the SSG got the governor’s nod at the Monday executive council meeting, but was not made public until after 10 pm on Tuesday after a private blogger had reported it as resignation.

According to the statement, “Secretary to Abia State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu has received the approval of His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, to embark on a leave of absence to enable him attend to some serious domestic matters that required his physical presence.