Family, friends share United’s award miles

Just in time for summer travel planning, United has launched MileagePlus miles pooling – a new way for MileagePlus members to contribute and combine their miles into a joint account.

United becomes the first major U.S. airline to allow members of its loyalty program, MileagePlus, to pool their miles with family and friends into a joint account.

This new feature makes it easier for family members of all ages — and groups to share and use miles for award travel.

Available on United.com, groups of up to five members can now share and redeem miles in one linked account. United allows any MileagePlus member – whether relatives or close friends – to be in a pool with other members. United is the first and only major U.S. airline to offer this feature.

“We’re always looking for new ways to provide the most value to all of our loyalty members and are proud to be the first major U.S. airline to allow our members to pool their miles with their loved ones and friends,” said Luc Bondar, Chief Operating Officer of MileagePlus.

“MileagePlus miles pooling further reinforces United’s position as the leader in family and group travel and gives our members more flexibility to use their miles while making it easier to connect to the destinations and moments that matter most, with the people that matter most,” Luc added.

Eighty one per cent of parents report intent to travel with their children in the next year and nearly 60 per cent report concern about travel affordability, according to a 2023 U.S.

Family Travel Survey conducted by the Family Travel Association, the introduction of MileagePlus miles pooling aims to make travel even easier for families or groups looking to get away; even the youngest family members can contribute as there’s no minimum age to become a MileagePlus member.

MileagePlus miles pooling is now available to all MileagePlus members by logging in to their account on United.com. For those not already MileagePlus members, the programme is free to join here.