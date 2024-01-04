Family, Friends of Slain Ogun Couple Hold Memorial Service Amid Tears

Family members, friends and church members of couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their surviving son, who were murdered last year yesterday held a memorial service in their honour. The family was wiped out by suspected assailants in the early hours of January 1, 2023, at their residence in Ibara Housing in Abeokuta. In February, Police arrested and paraded the driver of the couple, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed, as the suspected killers.

Those who attended the service at Christ Anglican Church, Iporo-Ake, Abeokuta, where the family worshipped before the incident, could not hold back their tears. Delivering his sermon at the solemn assembly, the Vicar of the church, Ven. Isaac Abioye, said the killers of the couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their surviving son, would not escape justice. The clergyman recalled that the couple and their son, Oreoluwa, attended the crossover night of 2022/2023 before they were murdered a few hours later. Abioye said the killers and their accomplice would not get away with the “dastardly act.” Speaking with newsmen shortly after the church service, he said, “The Fatinoyes did their best, but there is nothing that happens to man that God does not know about. God knows the best for all of us.

“As Jesus Christ said, if this cup can pass over me, it is not my will, but your will Oh God. The same thing applies to the Fatinoyes, they got to the bus stop, they alighted and they met their Lord.” Responding to questions on the trial of the suspects, the Vicar vowed that the suspects would not get away with the murder. “The day I saw the arrest has been made, the confession made by the culprit to the police, nothing can exonerate them again. They confessed to doing it, slicing the throat of one, killing the wife with a sledge hammer and throwing the son into the Ogun River.

If they confess that, how will they now be set free? “The justice system will still be able to handle the case correctly,” he said. The deceased younger brother, Zacheous Fatinoye, described the incident as a great shock that would never leave the family. “We don’t know what they are still waiting for? They made an ar- rest, shot them (suspects) in the leg, but we still don’t know what they are waiting for? Although, whether they kill them or not, the incident remains a great shock that would never leave the family,” he said.