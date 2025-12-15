Family, Friends Hail Ex-S’West PDP Zonal Treasurer, Ogunsakin At 75

Family, Friends and loved ones at the weekend gathered to celebrate Chief Mrs Florence Olayinka Ogunsakin who clocked 75. The event came up at Damlek event centre, AdoEkiti Ekiti state capital.

Ogunsakin, an active political stalwart was described as “one of the PDP stabilizers in the South West during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime.”

Among the children of the celebrant are Honorable Dele Ogunsakin, a lawmaker at the Ekiti State House of Assembly, and grassroots politician in Ekiti East local government area of the state, who before his emergence as a lawmaker was a former Supervisory Councilor during former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s first term.

Deji Ogunsakin is also another child and a Canadian rapper. Family members and friends came from different parts of the world to celebrate and honor her with well wishes.