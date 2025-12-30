Family, Friends, Celebrate Dr Adesi On His Birthday

Ecomium as family, friends, benefactors and well-wishers of Dr Akpoebi Adesi, Registrar of the University of Africa, Tou-Orua, Sagbama, Bayelsa State, celebrated with him on his birthday, December 29.

The ceremony, which was celebrated at his residence at Yenagoa, recorded a series of positive testimonies showered on the man whom everyone described as a good one.

Speaking at the occasion, Julius Laye, former Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANAN), Bayelsa State Chapter, described Dr Adesi as a man of many positive Phases.

As a former ANAN Chairman, Laye disclosed that Dr Adesi “pushed those of us who have not gone into putting our ideas into script to do that. He motivated us. He was a leader and very simple. You can call him anytime. He is not a leader that is arrogant.

“For me, he is a dependable ally and not only his encouragement, but when you have challenges, he will stand by you. I came to celebrate a man who is on a good footing and who has helped several people, especially within the Ijaw land and Bayelsa State, to become personalities.”

Also speaking, Philemon Orusiyia Amos, the Chief Security Officer of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, describing him “as an elder brother, kinsman and a boss”, called him a dependable ally.

He said that Dr Akpoebi Adesi always stands by the truth and wished him long life and prosperity.

Another benefactor of the registrar’s good heart, Madam Douye Williams, testified that Dr Adesi helped her to get a job that has transformed her life today.

“Today, I’m working. All thanks to him. My God will continue to bless and keep him alive for us.” She said.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Dr Akpoebi Adesi, thanked all who made the day a memorable one, maintaining that he was highly delighted with the kind of goodwill messages that were poured on him.

The celebrant, who said that he has formally entered the league of Senior Citizens in the state, explained that he wasn’t expecting any elaborate celebration because of an unforeseen circumstance that occurred on December 23, 2025, but added that “the chairman of what they termed beneficiaries came to me, so we have to do it.

“I’m also happy that next year, I’m rounding my tenure as the Registrar of UAT, and I hope that the future will be better.”

On launching into Politics, he said he wouldn’t know but accepted that the only thing he knows how to do is being in academia.

“But if it happens, no problems after all. Good luck, Jonathon was also in academia before Politics came along the line. If it be so, I will welcome it. Otherwise, I know that I belong to the academic.

“I will go and start from where I stopped and launch myself to becoming a Professor in the near future, and that is my desire.”

He advised that “it is always good to be hard working and determined to make progress in life regardless of daunting challenges.