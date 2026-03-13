Family, Friends Celebrate As Mama Shomule Is Laid To Rest

The quiet town of Akaka was transformed into a sea of white garments and heartfelt tributes as family, friends, and the Celestial Church of Christ community gathered to bid a final farewell to Mother Celestial Janet Abosede Shomule.

The prominent businesswoman and religious leader, affectionately known as “Mama Shomule,” was laid to rest following a series of emotional services that celebrated her 71 years of life, labour, and unwavering devotion to God.

Born on March 2, 1954, in Akaka, Remo, to the late Pa Bamimowu and Mrs. Adebumeyin Ogunyemi, Janet Shomule rose to become a formidable force in the Lagos business circuit.

Despite never having the opportunity to attend formal school herself, she became a powerhouse at the Isolo Market, serving as a major distributor of eggs and various bread brands.

Her lack of formal education only fueled her passion for learning, and she was known for her tireless work ethic, ensuring each of her children received the quality education she had been denied. Beyond the marketplace, Mama Shomule was a spiritual giant.

As a Prophetess and foundation member of the CCC Ore Ofe Parish 3 in Isolo, and later the Matron of Liberty Parish in Ijegemo, her life was defined by her service to the church. Clergy and congregants alike noted that she was a “prayer warrior” who never missed a service, whether it was a weekday or a Sunday.

This legacy of worship was passed down to her children, whom she raised with strict Christian values, ensuring they remained active in the fold and lived Christ-like lives. The funeral rites commenced on Thursday, Feb- ruary 12, with a Service of Songs and Wake Keep at the Masika Compound in Akaka.

The CCC Ode Central Mass Choir provided a celestial atmosphere with hymns, as a high-ranking delegation of clergy—including Ven. Sup. Evang. Samson Adekoya, the Provincial Head of Remo—officiated the proceedings.

On Friday, February 13, the funeral service culminated in her interment at the Ebenezer Oluwaseyi Adekoya Compound on Ode Road, followed by a reception where family and neighbors, including the Dele Ara families, shared memories of her kindness.

The loss is felt deeply by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Adekoya, who recalled the unique bond they shared. Patricia described her as the “mother-in-law every woman dreams of,” a woman who never sought out quarrels and affectionately addressed her as “Olori laafin.”

She fondly remembered Mama’s playful habit of calling her to intervene whenever there was a minor disagreement with her son, saying, “Olori, help me warn your husband for me.”