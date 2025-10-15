The Service of Songs organized for the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died when armed robbers stormed her apartment in Abuja saw family, friends and sympathisers struggle to withhold tears on Wednesday night.

The service of songs, which attracted many mourners in black attire including her father, mother and siblings, was held at the Corpus Christi Cathedral in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, one of the priest disclosed that the church was preparing to attend the traditional wedding of Somto when the tragedy occurred.

He asked members of the congregation to reflect on what they would be remembered for after their demise, describing death as a sure reality.

Delivering the homily, Rev. Fr. Ezeunara Charles, described the song of praise as emotional and recalled that the last time he visited the bereaved family he was asked to prepare for a bigger celebration.

READ ALSO:

He said though Somto’s life was brief but it was impactful, describing her as someone special.

The priest said: “What will you be remembered for when you die? The reality is that as human being we must die. We are gathered here because of sommy.

“Nobody saw it coming. We lost somebody special. I want to beleive she is a good woman. I listened to her tributes.

“I was prepared to go to her traditional marriage. She served in various capacities. Her memories linger. She was a good woman and I console the father and the mother. She was young and she will live forever in our memory.

“I encourage us to be strong. God is aware. God will not abandon us. Nigeria will become better. Lets change our ways and embrace the path of goodness”.

The Officiating Priest, Rev.Fr. Prof. Columbus Ogbijah, described the deceased as a bright star and the darling of her family.

“But she is no longer with us. We commit the parents, siblings and family and all of us mourning her passing that God in his wisdom will console us and guide us in our faith”, he said.

The Representative of the Arise Television, Andy Omano, said Somto was a great asset to the Arise news crew.

Omano said her life was short but impactul describing her death as painful.

Omano said: “Sommie was a great assets to Arise TV. She was with us for a short time but she made her marks.

“We want to give God thanks that we had the opportunity of working with her. It is painful that she wont be with us again. She lived a short but impactul life”.