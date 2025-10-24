Family Files N950m Suit Over Alleged Son’s Murder By Otu’s Security Aides

Stephen Mba, father of one late Moses Mba, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Calabar, demanding N950 million for the alleged killing of his son by security aides to Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu.

The 21-year-old was said to have been killed by the aides attached to Otu’s residence in Calabar. In the suit filed on October 10, the applicant said the torture, assault, and murder of his son was unlawful, unwarranted, a flagrant abuse and executive recklessness against the deceased.

The second order demanded N950 million against the respondents as exemplary and aggravated damages in favour of the applicant.

In addition, the applicant explained that the amount demanded would be for general damages including the torture, murder and wanton violation of the deceased’s fundamental rights. The applicant, in the motion, concluded saying, “any such other order as the court may deem fit in the circumstance.’’

The mother of deceased, Victoria Mba alleged that her son was beaten and shot by the security officers attached to the governor’s residence on August 1. Mrs Mba, who demanded justice for her deceased son, explained that he died on August 9 at the Naval Reference Hospital in Calabar, following injuries sustained from the beaten and gunshot.