Family Faults Obasanjo’s Comments About Late Braithwaite

The family of the late activist, Dr. Tunji Braithwaite, has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent comments about its patriarch, labeling them as “offensive” and “a failed attempt to tarnish a towering legacy”.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, the only surviving son of the late lawyer and politician Olumide, said the family would not tolerate any assault on the reputation of the deceased.

Obasanjo at ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida’s book launch last week was said to have referred to Dr. Braithwaite as “such a character” while Babangida about potential criticism of his new book.

Also, Obasanjo accused Braithwaite of harbouring “bad belle”. However, Olumide rejected the comments about his late father.

He said: “It is not, and never will be, in Obasanjo’s place to use Tunji Braithwaite’s name as a punching bag. “While he was alive, it never happened.

“In the animal world, the prancing gazelle knows that a lion lying dead does not lose its lioness. The name Tunji Braithwaite still has its bite.”

The family accused Obasanjo of using the book launch as a platform to rewrite history and downplay Dr. Braithwaite’s lifelong dedication to fighting military tyranny and promoting democratic ideals.

