Family Demands Justice For Slain Kinsman

The Patrick family of Umuokwara Umuanu, Amaigbo Autonomous Community in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, has appealed to security agencies to investigate and arrest the killers of their kinsman, Mr Emeka Patrick. Mr. Patrick, 59, was brutally murdered on May 15, 2023, and his properties set ablaze.

The family alleged that the attack was carried out by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Net- work (ESN) after they accused the deceased of providing intelligence to security agencies regarding the group’s deadly activities.

The family noted that while the recent cancellation of the weekly stay-at-home order by IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is a welcome development, it does not erase the need for justice for those who were targeted during the height of the unrest.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Nnadozie Patrick, expressed dismay that nearly three years after the incident was reported to the police, no arrests have been made. He raised the alarm that the perpetrators are still walking free and continue to threaten the life of the deceased’s only son, Munachim Patrick.

“We are happy to note that the government is trying to curtail the activities of IPOB/ESN members, but justice must be served to those they killed for no justifiable reason. “Our brother was wrongly killed, and his family can no longer live within the community due to the persistent threats posed by these individuals.”

According to the family, Munachim only survived the 2023 attack because he was not at home when the gunmen invaded his father’s residence.