Family Demands Justice As Woman Pours Boiling Water On Pregnant Sister-In-Law

Share

A young woman arrested for inducing labour by pouring boiling water on her pregnant sister-in-law has said her act was an expression of anger that went farther than she intended.

The victim received serious burns, especially in her back region, and is currently on hospital admission receiving treatment.

The 20-year-old woman who did the damage, Jamila Ishiaku, a resident of Dubeli, a community in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, said she acted in blind anger in the course of a heated argument between her and the victim.

“I didn’t think it would go this far. I was just angry,” Jamila said in an interview. The Police Public Relations Offi – cer in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspect would face the consequences of her action.

The assurance came as the victim’s family demanded for justice. A sister of the victim, Nefisat Dahiru, said the family would be expecting the police to take decisive action.

This is also as her husband, Gambo Dahiru, has been lamenting. “My wife has been crying uncontrollably. I am seeking justice for her. The law should take its course,” Gambo said.

Share

Please follow and like us: