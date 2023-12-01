Family Declares Activist Missing

An activist, Comrade Agbonde Michael Afolabi, has been declared missing by his family as his whereabouts has been unknown since Monday, November 13, 2023. It was disclosed that the rights activist was last seen on his way to his office in Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos State.

The daughter, Boluwatife Agbonde informed that her father is a family man who has the interest of his family at heart at all times, but that the disappearance has really rattled the family and that the children are worried.

Boluwatife posited that her father has been in the forefront of campaign for human rights. She stated that they are afraid that those opposed to the campaign being prosecuted by her father might have harmed him.

She urged all Nigerians to join their family in the search for Agbonde Michael Afolabi as his disappearance is causing confusion even in his office His colleague, Comrade Atoyebi Babatunde, who is the Public Relations Officer of Centre for Conflict Resolution, a registered NGO in Nigeria, corroborated the assertion of the girl, saying that the activist had been missing without any trace.