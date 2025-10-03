Family Debunks Reports Of Govt Sponsorship Of Peter Rufai’s Burial

The family has denied receiving any kind of financial assistance towards the burial of the remains of the late former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Mr Peter Rufai, MON.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Bruce Rufai, who is the immediate younger brother of the deceased, debunked reports in some sections of the media claiming that both the Federal and Lagos State governments contributed financially to the burial of the deceased.

In a statement made available to newsmen from his base in Spain, Mr Rufai stated that the reports are untrue, adding that the financial responsibility for the late sportsman was borne by the family, fellow teammates and other well-wishers.

“I have read reports in some sections of the media suggesting that both the Lagos State and Federal governments extended some financial goodwill to the family towards the burial of our brother, Mr Peter Rufai.

“I, however, wish to state in categorical terms that the reports are entirely untrue and fabricated by those who peddled them to hook the unsuspecting public,” Mr Rufai said.

Setting the records straight, he stated that “Though we got promises and assurances from delegations of the two tiers of government regarding their desire to make financial commitments towards the burial.

“However, I wish to that that up till the final burial and even up till now and to the best of my knowledge, the financial assistance promised is yet to be provided for the family.

“It is in this wise that I am stating categorically that nothing of such happened towards the burial of my brother and that the news reports should be disregarded as untrue. “