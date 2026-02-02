Family Confirms Eligibility Of Aroloye For Owa Of Idanre Stool

The dispute over the vacant stool of Owa of Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State worsened yesterday as the family said Prince Kayode Aroloye is qualified to emerge as the monarch of the town.

This development came as Prince Aroloye appealed to members of the Ruling House to allow peace to reign over who to replace the late Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, who joined his ancestors after about 62 years on the throne.

The only Ruling House in the community had alleged that some state government officials were attempting to impose a monarch on the town by the choice of warrant chiefs to replace existing kingmakers in the town.

In a petition to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Owa Ruling House through its lawyer, Mr. Akinyemi Omoware said any attempt to impose a monarch on the town would lead to breach of peace in the hilly community.

However, a statement by Fadekemi Aroloye on behalf of bigger Owa Ruling House said Prince Kayode Aroloye is eligible and qualified to contest the Owa of Idanre’s stool.

Fadekemi in her statement said: “When the royal family called for applications from members who were interested in filling the stool of Owa of Idanre, Prince Kayode Aroloye was one of the 21 candidates who applied.

At the vetting level by the committee set up by the family to scrutinise the candidates, Prince Kayode Aroloye was one of the seven shortlisted names forwarded to the kingmakers. “He was also one of the five cleared by the kingmakers for election out of the seven names forwarded by the royal family.

This is possible because Prince Kayode Aroloye is a great-grandson of Oba Aladegbule Aroloye, the 25th Owa of Idanre. “By the registered declaration and the Morgan commission report, which were used by the family and the kingmakers, Prince Kayode Aroloye is eminently qualified.

The immediate past Owa, who is the father of this line of the royal family was imposed on the people by the instrumentality of western state gov- ernment after losing more than four times to his junior brother after the vote by the kingmakers; no wonder their fears.

He who kills by the sword. “We would not bother to petition the Governor as they have done, because there are so many petitions with the government including those questioning the legitimacy of having the next Owa among the sons of the immediate past Owa when we have more than seven lineages eminently eligible to fill the stool.”