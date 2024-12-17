Family Coach Unveils Solutions To Common Struggles Families Face

Share

A family coach, Dr Nene Oluwagbohun, has identified why emotional resilience needs to be built in families.

Oluwagbohun made this revelation at the unveiling of the Fambuild Program Assessment, a resource designed to help families and professionals assess and evaluate family dynamics for targeted growth.

“As a Parent Coach, my understanding of the complexities families face in today’s fast-paced world has deepened my appreciation for nurturing these vital relationships.

“Recognising this need, I envisioned a tool that would assist families in pinpointing specific areas for improvement, thereby strengthening their connections. This vision culminated in the creation of the FamBuild Program Assessment,” she disclosed.

The family coach, who is also an author, added that after the release of her book, ‘From Teaching to Coaching Your Teen’, she observed many parents grappling with the challenges of connecting with their teenagers during this pivotal phase of life.

“The feedback I received was overwhelmingly positive as many parents expressed gratitude for finding an accessible and effective way to reconnect with their teenage children through my book.

However, during coaching sessions, numerous parents voiced their concerns about wanting to enhance their family bonds, communicate more effectively, and navigate conflicts that arise within the family unit,” she explained.

Her ultimate goal according to her, is to foster emotional resilience, empathy, and shared values as families work together to cultivate healthy dynamics.

“I believe that through this tool, I can provide meaningful support and guidance to those seeking to enhance their family life and tackle common struggles. This initiative reflects my commitment to helping families thrive and become more connected,” she revealed.

The FamBuild Program Assessment, she said is a transformative tool designed to empower families to thrive by identifying their unique strengths and areas for growth.

“Whether you are seeking to enhance communication, resolve conflicts effectively, or foster a deeper emotional connection, the FBP Assessment provides a structured approach to building stronger, healthier family relationships,” she noted.

Oluwagbohun said the solution is rooted in years of research and practical expertise. The programme focuses on critical areas such as stress management, emotional resilience, spiritual alignment, and problem-solving.

“By taking this assessment, you are taking a vital step toward creating a home environment where every member feels valued, supported, and connected. It is about transformation, guiding families to thrive together in unity and purpose,” she pointed out.

The FamBuild Program Assessment, according to her, identify family strengths, pinpoints growth, enhances communication, strengthens emotional bonds, improves conflict resolution, aligns spiritual principles and promotes empathy as well as understanding.

Dr Nene Oluwagbohun is an award-winning author, a Certified Life Coach, a Certified Teen Coach, a Certified Parent Coach, and a Certified Menopause Coach. She is the host of ‘Family Table Talk’ a family talk show, dealing with real family issues from Kingdom Perspectives.

She is also a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC), a member of the International Christian Coaching Association (ICCA), a member of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (AAMFT).

She founded the YOU and YOUR CHILD (YYC), a non-profit organisation that partners with parents in building a healthy and rich mindset toward raising children and the President of the Global Change Agent Academy, an academy aimed to nurture the next generation of leaders.

