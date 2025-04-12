Family Celebrates Bishop Ighele At 70

Share

The Ighele Family has expressed immense joy and gratitude as they celebrate the 70th birthday of their patriarch, Bishop Charles Ighele, who was born on April 8, 1955.

In a statement issued by the family, they described Bishop Ighele as “aging in style,” and rejoiced that he is alive and well to join the esteemed club of septuagenarians.

For the records, Bishop Ighele attended Anglican Boys Grammar School and James Welsh Grammar School in Emevor, Delta State. He later pursued his Higher School Certificate (HSC) in Sokoto State.

A detribalised Nigerian, who embraced diversity, Bishop Ighele went on to study History and Diplomatic Studies at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Osun State. His dedication to truth and investigative journalism earned him a post-graduation offer from the Department of State Services, which he respectfully declined. He later worked with the Delta State House of Assembly, but lost the job due to a military incursion. Undeterred, he turned to prayer and received divine instruction to venture into printing—a move that revealed the entrepreneurial spirit that would later define his ministry.

In 1986, he married Carol, the daughter of Bishop Michael Marioghae, whom he greatly admired for his integrity. The union is blessed with four children.

Charles was ordained a pastor in the Holy Spirit Mission while still managing his printing business.

However, in 1994, he answered God’s call to full-time ministry. Without informing his father-in-law and mentor, Bishop Marioghae—who he fondly called “Daddy”—he closed his business, believing Daddy would have opposed the decision, preferring he remain a part-time pastor to support his young family.

Despite the challenges of going without a salary, Pastor Charles Ighele trusted God wholeheartedly and began preaching tirelessly in Benin City, launching what began as a parlor branch church. His calling was reaffirmed when Bishop Marioghae chose him as his successor, a decision made in the presence of senior ministers.

The transition was smooth, and on December 4, 1998, Charles Ighele was consecrated as a bishop. Ighele firmly believes that the church should not only transform lives but also shape cultures and societies. One of his favorite sayings is, “The pulpit should be used to pull people from the pit.”

Bishop Charles Ighele has committed his life to humanitarian service through several NGOs and initiatives, including:

New Life for Teenage Mothers – a refuge for young mothers facing rejection and stigma.

African Children’s Village – providing holistic care for abandoned children.

Bank of Hope – an interest-free microfinance initiative supporting the underprivileged.

KIDSOPESD (King David School of Poverty Eradication and Skills Development) – offering vocational skills to help the poor break the cycle of poverty.

Sharon University of Agriculture and Rural Development – a tuition-free institution delivering quality education to the underserved.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

