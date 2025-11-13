The family of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has once again demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the events leading to his death.

This is as they also asked his wife, Wunmi Adebanjo, to stop using the family surname “Aloba” until a court-ordered DNA test confirms her son’s paternity.

In a statement jointly signed by the head of the family, Omolayo Aloba, and Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, and released to the media on Wednesday, the family reaffirmed its commitment to seeking justice and truth regarding the singer’s mysterious death.

“The Aloba family remains unwavering in its demand for a fair and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing,” the statement read. “We are determined to ensure that justice is achieved, the truth revealed, and those responsible held to account.”

The family further announced the appointment of Oladayo Ogungbe, Esq., of Ogungbe & Ogungbe Attorneys, as the sole legal representative handling all issues related to the singer’s estate and the ongoing DNA case.

It added that Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN, would continue to represent them in engagements with the investigative authorities looking into Mohbad’s death.

In managing the late singer’s assets and intellectual property, the family named three estate administrators, Ajewole Aloba, Rasaq Famuyiwa, and Alonge Aloba, to oversee Mohbad’s royalties, properties, and other holdings.

A fourth position, they noted, has been reserved for Wunmi Adebanjo, should the DNA test confirm that her son, Liam, is indeed Mohbad’s biological child.

“These administrators have been authorised to apply for letters of administration at the probate registry in order to legally oversee all assets, including musical rights, bank accounts, and real estate,” the statement continued. “However, the slot for Ms Adebanjo will only be filled after lawful confirmation of paternity.”

The family also urged Wunmi to stop identifying herself publicly or privately with the surname “Aloba” until the DNA result is verified, noting that no formal marriage existed between her and the late musician.

“For clarity, there was no statutory or customary marriage between the late Mohbad and Wunmi Adebanjo, as the required Yoruba traditional rites, including the payment of bride price, were never completed,” the statement read.

However, the family clarified that if the DNA test establishes that Mohbad is indeed Liam’s father, both mother and child would be officially recognised in estate proceedings.

They further appealed to the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to run its course, stressing that the DNA test is not an attack on anyone but a necessary step toward fairness and clarity.

“The family will announce a new burial date and memorial ceremony for Mohbad once all legal and family matters are concluded. Justice for Mohbad remains our ultimate goal,” the statement concluded.

Responding to the family’s announcement, Kabir Akingbolu, the legal representative of Wunmi Adebanjo, described the directive asking his client to stop using the Aloba surname as “baseless and unconstitutional.”

According to Akingbolu, Wunmi has every right under the law to continue using the name given to her by her late husband. “Nobody can stop her from bearing the name Aloba,” he said.

“The Supreme Court has ruled in Ojukwu vs Ojukwu that no individual has a monopoly over a surname. There are many people bearing Aloba, and my client has the right to keep the name.”

Akingbolu also accused the Aloba family of frustrating the DNA process despite being the ones who initially demanded it. He alleged that they had repeatedly failed to appear in court or honour letters inviting them to proceed with the test.

“They were the ones who requested the DNA test. The court granted it, but they never showed up. We wrote four letters — no response.

They later changed lawyers and asked that the test be done abroad, and even after that request was approved, they disappeared again,” Akingbolu claimed. “We are ready anytime. The child is legitimate, and my client has nothing to hide.”

The disagreement marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict between Mohbad’s family and his widow over the paternity of their son and control of the late artist’s estate.

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Music, passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, under circumstances that sparked widespread public outrage. Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command set up a 13-man special investigation team to uncover the cause.

Earlier in 2024, the Aloba family filed an application at the Ikorodu Coroner’s Court seeking clarity on Mohbad’s death and subsequently requested a DNA test to confirm paternity of the child. The matter remains unresolved as both sides continue to trade accusations over the process and management of the singer’s estate.