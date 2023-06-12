Family Begs FG To Pay MKO Abiola’s Presidential Entitlements

The family of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, MKO Abiola on Monday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to pay the family all the presidential entitlements due to their son.

The family made the appeal following calls on the Federal Government to declare Abiola the winner of the June 12 election and pay presidential entitlements to his family.

The family Secretary and one of the sons of Abiola, Ameen Abiola, said this while speaking to newsmen during a prayer session held at the MKO Abiola family House, Gbagura area of Abeokuta.

Abiola’s son said the Tinubu-led government has the capacity to ensure that all “incentives due to Abiola get to the family.”

He said, “I believe that this government has the capacity to be able to ensure that all incentives that are due to the Abiola family get to the Abiola family.

“So, I believe this government would do everything it takes to make sure that all that we ought to have gotten from the previous government would get to us.”

The family secretary said beyond payment of the entitlements, the government should implement most of the people-oriented policies which Abiola promised Nigerians while alive.

In his remarks, the governor noted that 30 years after the June 12 election, it was important to continue to reiterate the role played by the late Abiola in fighting for democracy.

Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako -Oyedele, added that Abiola lived a good life worthy of emulation.

”He lived a good life we should learn from. We should learn from his good deeds. He always followed the tenets of God in all his activities,” he said.

The governor used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to continue to pray and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that petrol subsidy removal was in the best interest of the country.

Abiodun stated that Tinubu was ready to develop the country and provide infrastructure, health care, and education, saying that all these would make Nigeria a better country.

At a rally in celebration of June 12 democracy day, held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abeokuta, Abiodun urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu maximum support and also ensured that the nation’s democracy was continuously protected.

He added that some of the recent policies like the fuel subsidy removal might come out with initial inconvenience, saying that it was important to persevere.

“It is gratifying that one of the dependable, loyal, dogged, and hardened proponents of the June 12 struggle Bola Tinubu is today the president of Nigeria.

“Some of the recent policies like the subsidy removal may come out with some initial inconvenience, but we must persevere as the benefit far outweighs whatever it is we are sacrificing.

“As we move on in our democratic journey, it is important for us to continue to be patriotic in all our daily activities.

“We must have it at the back of our mind that the democracy that we enjoy today is a product of the blood and sweat of some people.

“We must therefore do everything that is in our capacity to jealously protect it with all our heart and might, knowing fully well that the worst democracy is far better than the acclaimed best dictatorship.

“All hands must be on deck to support and make our project a success on this journey to a new Nigeria, like we say, there is no gain without some pain,” he said.