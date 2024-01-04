Family, Associates Pray for Akeredolu

Family, friends and political associates of late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, held eighth- day prayer in memory of the departed politician. Akeredolu’s family was represented by Toyin Akeredolu, the younger sister of the late governor, while associates, political followers and the people of Owo gathered at the residence of the governor in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Others at the prayer service were the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Engr Ade Adetimehin; former Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties and Union Matters, Mr. Dare Arag- biaye; former Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr Raimi Aminu; members of the State House of Assembly representing Owo constituencies one and two, respectively, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and Morenike Witherspoon, and chairmen, vice chairmen of both local government and local council development areas in Owo and environs.

At the service, prayers were offered for the families and followers of the late Akeredolu as well as the state and Owo town. The service was led by Rev Canon SB Oladimeji. Owo Town has been in a state of melancholy as the people mourn the loss of a great son of the soil, whose love for the people and the state as a whole was unparalleled.