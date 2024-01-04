Family, Associates Holds Prayer For Akeredolu

Family, friends and political associates of the late governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday held an eight-day prayer in memory of the former governor.

Akeredolu’s family was represented by Toyin Akeredolu, the younger sister of the late Governor while associates, political followers, and the people of Owo were in the residence of the governor in Owo’s local government area of the State.

Others at the prayer service were the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State; Engr. Ade Adetimehin; former Special Adviser to the late Governor on Special Duties and Union Matters; Mr Dare Aragbiaye; former Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing; Engr. Raimi Aminu; members of the State House of Assembly representing Owo constituencies one and two, respectively, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and Hon. Morenike Witherspoon and Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of both Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in Owo and its environs.

At the prayer service, prayers were offered for the families and followers of the late Akeredolu as well as the state and Owo town. The service was led by Rev. Canon S.B Oladimeji.

Since the death of the Governor last week Wednesday, an outpouring of tributes from across the country continues, attesting to the purposeful and exemplary life led by Governor Akeredolu.

The ancient town of Owo was engulfed in melancholy as the people mourned the loss of a great son of the soil, whose love for the town and the state as a whole was unparalleled.