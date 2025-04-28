Family Appeals To Aiyedatiwa Over Vacant Stool

Share

The Dero Royal House in Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has pleaded with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to hasten the installation of Olore of Ore.

The leaders of the Royal House, whose turn is to produce the next monarch of the commercial nerve center of the state, said the delay in installing a new monarch is impeding development in the town.

Speaking with reporters during the annual get-together of the Royal House, Chief Temidayo Adesanlu said since the court had recognised the Dero Royal House as the next to produce the next monarch, the government should not delay any longer.

According to him, the royal house has been recognized since 2018 with a court judgment, and since the death of the former occupier of the throne in 2019, there has been a delay in the installation of the monarch of the town.

Also, the immediate past head of the royal house, Mrs Florence Eliseri, said they are the original owners of Ore as bequeathed to them by their forefathers.

Another leader of the royal house, Mrs. Moretiola Akinjeji, said two other royal houses who have produced monarchs for the town were fighting them over the right to produce the next Olore of Ore, which has been vacant for many years.

