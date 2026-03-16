Family Apologises Over Son’s Actions In Igbinedion Education Centre Bullying

Family of a student involved in a viral video of bullying incident at Igbinedion Education Centre in Benin City, Edo State has apologised for their son’s actions. In a statement by Tim Asoro yesterday, the family said they were sorry about the incident and the harm caused to the student who was attacked.

“To the student who was affected, we want to say from the depths of our hearts that we are truly sorry. No child deserves to be treated in such a manner. Our hearts go out to him and to his family,” the statement said.

A video shared on social media showed two students beating and kicking another student who was on the ground while another student recorded the incident. The family said watching the video had been difficult for them and that they were ashamed their son was involved.

They added that the student who was attacked is physically fine based on medical reports, but noted that the incident may have caused emotional distress.

“While this brings some comfort to us as parents, it does not in any way diminish the seriousness of what occurred or the emotional distress that the incident may have caused,” the statement read.

They also apologised to the school management, teachers, parents and students, saying they regret the attention the incident has brought to the school community.

The family said they had spoken with their son and that he had expressed regret over his actions. They added that steps were being taken to provide him with guidance and counselling.