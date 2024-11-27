Family Announces Passing Of Comrade Madunagu At 77

The death has been announced of Comrade Benedicta A. Madunagu, known universally and affectionately simply as “Bene”. Making the announcement on behalf of the family, Biodun Jeyifo, Chair, BOT-SOLAR, acknowledged her achievements and contributions to the struggles for equality, justice and dignity for all.
He said: “With profound gratitude for her life, her achievements and her contributions to the struggles for equality, justice and dignity for all, I hereby announce the transition early this morning of Comrade Benedicta A. Madunagu (1947-2024).
“She was aged 77 years and passed away peacefully at the Madunagu residence in Calabar. “Although this is not a tribute, but a formal announcement made on behalf of the family and the Nigerian Left, I wish to state here that my sense of profound loss in Bene’s passing is matched by an equally profound celebration of her life and achievements.”