New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Family Announces Passing…

Family Announces Passing Of Bizman

The death has been announced of Dr Fidelis Nnuji of Ndinduru, Umuduruagwu kindred of Umudike Village, Dikenafia in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State. A release signed by Chief MC Igbokwe, noted that Dr Nnuji passed away Sept. 22, after a brief illness.

Until his death, Nnuji was Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Imani Pharmaceutical Stores Ltd, Imani Chemicals and Allied Industries Ltd. He was also a member of Independent Marketers, NNPC, Kaduna Refinery, a co-distributor, PAN, Kaduna among others.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Council Boss Facilitates Release Of 5 Inmates From Badagry Prison
Read Next

Lagos: Police Defy Court Order, Evict Nursing Mother, 7-Week-Old Baby