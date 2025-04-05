Family Announces Burial Date Of Edwin Clark

Share

The late elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark who died on February 17, 2025, will be buried in his family compound in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on May 13.

The eldest son of the deceased, Mr Penaowei Clark, made this announcement, on Saturday, April 5, during a press conference held by the family.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Penaowei, a United States (US)-based industrialist, was joined at the press conference by his other siblings, including Chief Ebikeme Clark, who is the Delta State Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure Development, as well as their older sister and other notable family members.

Speaking with newsmen, Penaowei said the May 13, 2025, date scheduled for the burial of their patriarch was arrived at after due consultation with all stakeholders, including the government, political associates, and religious and sociocultural organizations.

According to him, his father’s body will depart from Abuja to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, May 12 at 10:30 am, and a Commendation Service will be held at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, the State capital, from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

He said, “On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, there will be a lecture at the NAF Conference Centre & Suite, Abuja, at 11 am.

“On Thursday, May 8, 2025, a Valedictory Session will be held at the Senate Chambers at 11 am.

“On Friday, May 9, 2025, there will be a Day of Tribute at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja, at 3 pm, while on Saturday, May 10, 2025, a Wrestling Contest will take place in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and a Service of Songs wull be held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, No. 39, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja at 5 pm.

“A Boat Regatta, Port Harcourt Masquerade and Candlelight Memorial will be held on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Yenagoa, Kiagbodo in Delta and in his Abuja residence, No. 43, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja from 7 pm to 8 pm.

“On Monday, May 12, 2025, a Commendation Service will be held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, at 8 am, while a Valedictory Court Session will hold simultaneously at High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State by 10 am.

“Chief Clark’s Body departs to Warri, Delta State by 2:30 pm and a lying in state at No. 5, Swamp Road, Warri, Delta State will hold from 6:30 pm to 7 pm.

“At 7:30 pm, his body departs to Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, for a Service of Songs and an all-night vigil at Kiagbodo Town, Delta State.

“On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Lying in state will hold at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo Town, Delta State by 10 am to 10:30 amm and by 10:30 to11 amm, a Commendation Service at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State.

“At 11 am, a Funeral service will be held, and a reception will be held by 1 pm, while internment and an all-night vigil will start by 5 pm. On Sunday, May 18, 2025, there will be a Thanksgiving Service.”

