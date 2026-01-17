Family Announces Burial Arrangements For ‘Omije Ojumi’ Crooner

The burial arrangements for renowned Nigerian gospel artist, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, have been officially announced by her family.

Bunmi Akinnaanu passed away on January 12, 2026, after a prolonged illness related to her leg, throwing family members, friends, and associates into mourning.

According to the burial programme released by the family, a Service of Songs will be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., followed later the same day by a Candlelight Procession at 7:00 p.m.

READ ALSO:

The candlelight gathering will take place at the LTV 8 Compound, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

An Artiste Night has also been scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight at the Multi-Purpose Hall, LTV 8, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The interment ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and has been strictly reserved for family members and close associates.

The family expressed gratitude to all those who have shown love, prayers, and support during this difficult time and prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.