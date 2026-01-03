The family of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has officially released details of her burial rites, expressing gratitude to the public for the overwhelming love and support received since her passing.

In a public statement shared online by her colleague, Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, the family outlined a two-day programme to honour the actress’s life and legacy.

According to the announcement, a Service of Songs will be held on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This will be followed immediately by preparations for a candlelight procession, which is scheduled to take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., covering the route from LTV 8 to Oregun Junction and back.

READ ALSO:

The evening activities will continue with an artist night, while the programme will officially conclude with closing remarks at 11:00 p.m.

Attendees at the Service of Songs will be provided with customised T-shirts at the venue as part of the remembrance activities.

The burial ceremony is set for Friday, January 9, 2026, at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The family also shared a simple dress code for the burial, encouraging mourners to wear white, with a white shirt paired with jeans considered appropriate.

In closing, the family thanked friends, colleagues, and fans for standing with them during the period of mourning, acknowledging the continuous show of compassion and solidarity.

They noted that after the burial, attendees would depart the venue for their respective homes.

The announcement has since drawn heartfelt reactions from colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans who continue to celebrate the life and contributions of the late actress to Nollywood.