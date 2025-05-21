Family Alerts Sanwo-Olu Over Illegal Reallocation Of Late Bizman’s Property By Lands Bureau

Share

The family of late Lagos State business man, Chief Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu, has alerted Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu of what they described as the illegal and unlawful reallocation of the late businessman’ s landed property in the Agidingbi area of the state.

Members of the family have therefore warned members of the public, the administrators of the estate’s will to “resist any unlawful interference,” in their late patri arch’s property.

The Ashamu Oyedele family in a statement in a notice to the public said, ” This is to warn the General Public that this parcel of land belongs to The Estate of Late Chief Emmanuel Oyedele Ashamu by virtue of Deed of Conveyance dated 12th of December, 1962 registered as N0 16 on Page 16 in Volume 600;

Deed of Conveyance dated 4th May, 1963 and registered as N0 56 on Page 56 in Volume 651; Deed of Conveyance dated 14th May, 1963 and registered as N0 57 on Page 57 in Volume 651;

Deed of Conveyance dated 25th November, 1965 and registered as N010 on Page 10 in Volume 884 and; Deed of Assignment dated 30th June, 1973 and registered as N0 32 in 32 in Volume 1425 in the office of the Registrar of Titles, Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos amongst other land transfer instruments.

“Members of the Public are hereby warned to refrain from dealing with certain unscrupulous elements parading themselves as owners of the land and offering the land for sale.”

The family added that, “The Administrators of the Estate shall resist any form of unlawful interference with their proprietary rights over the land and ensure that trespassers are brought to book in accordance with the law.”

Share