Family Alerts IGP On Pressure To Release Ogun Murder Suspect, Call For Speedy Prosecution

The family of 24-year-old Saheed Shoboyejo, who was killed in February 2025 in the Osuke community in Ado Ado / Ota Local Government of Ogun State, has raised the alarm over alleged attempt by a retired commissioner of police and a popular Pentecostal church to truncate justice into the murder of the deceased.

According to the family, the prime suspect, who was arrested in connection with the murder, Elijah Adeogun, has been calling his people and assuring them that he would be released this week.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had directed the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan to transfer the suspect to the Special Investigations Unit in Abuja for further investigations.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, while speaking on the arrest of the suspect assured that the police would ensure proper investigations.

The family wondered why Elijah has not been arraigned in court despite glaring evidence before the police at SIU, which even linked a serving woman police inspector, identified as Janet to the detained suspect.

Inspector Janet was reportedly invited to Abuja by policemen from SIU after a recorded voice call between her and the suspect was tracked to the day of the killing.

Representative of the family, Olusoji Jinadu, told newsmen that “We want to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to come to our aid as the police at SIU are being pressurised to release the suspect.

“Within two weeks that SIU took over the investigations, they got all they needed to arraign the suspect in court and even told us that they would arraign him in court the following week and that they were waiting to arrest other members of his gang.”

He added that, “The SIU sent a team of officers to Lagos and the team visited the scene and even in the process linked a female police lover of the suspect, Inspector Janet to the case and therefore invited her to Abuja for questioning.

“We want the IGP to call the police at SIU to order and ensure that the killer of our son is not allowed to go unpunished.

“We have it on good authority that a retired Commissioner of Police and the church, he claimed to be working for have been running around to ensure his release.”

They called on the police to, “Arraign the suspect in court,” if they cannot arrest other members of his gang, which they had initially claimed was delaying the arraignment in court.

