Families Sue FG, UK, Demand Justice For 21 Enugu Coal Miners killed By British Bosses in 1949

The families of the 21 coal miners killed by their British employers for lawfully demanding a wage rise at the IVA Valley Enugu Coal Mine on November 18, 1949, are insistent on getting justice and adequate compensation for the killing of the protesting workers.

They have sued the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), United Kingdom; the British Government; the Federal Government of Nigeria; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; and the Head of the Commonwealth Enugu State High Court.

Relying on the November 12, 2024 leave of the court granted under the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009, Greg Nwachukwu Onoh instituted the legal action on behalf of the dependents and families of the 21 deceased coal miners.

In a suit challenging the extra-judicial execution of the coal miners, Onoh sought several reliefs. At the resumed hearing yesterday, lead counsel for the Ministry of Justice N.R Chiude requested the court presided over by Justice A. O. Onovo for a time within which to file a reply having just been briefed on the matter.

However, the lead prosecution counsel Prof. Yemi Akinsheyi George (SAN) didn’t object to the plea. The court had granted leave to the applicant to proceed with the enforcement of the fundamental rights of the deceased victims.

The court also authorized the service of the originating processes on the respondents.

