Families, Schools Key To Tackling Nigeria’s Insecurity – Senegalese Islamic Scholar

Foremost Senegalese Islamic scholar, Shaykh Muhammad Allaodeen Cisse, has declared that Nigeria’s seemingly intractable security challenges cannot be solved by government action alone.

According to him, families and schools also have a central role in raising children on the path of peace and moral responsibility.

Cisse, on a visit to Nigeria, while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, said lasting security could only be achieved when parents deliberately guide their children at home, and also when schools prioritise the teaching of peaceful coexistence and good character. He said: “This is not a problem that can be solved by just the government.

Charity begins from home. Everyone should start the change and sensitisation from their respective homes. “We should guide our children towards the right path, the path of peace.

Again, we should focus on our schools and ensure that our places of learning are teaching peaceful coexistence.” The grandson of Sheikh Ibrahim Niyass said Islam stands firmly against extremism and violence, warning against judging the religion by the actions of a few misguided individuals.