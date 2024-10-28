Families Of Fallen Policemen Get Cash, Relief Materials In Abia

Share

About fourteen (14) families of fallen policemen within Abia State Police Command got cash and relief materials from the Peace Fund for Victims of Insecurity.

New Telegraph reports that the distribution of money and relief materials to the 14 families of fallen policemen took place at the Abia Police Command Headquarters, Umuahia, the state capital.

Mary Ikokwu, the secretary of the Peace Fund for Victims of Insecurity, during the event, said the Fund was created to succour families of security personnel who died on duty.

According to Ikokwu, “This fund is an initiative of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, which has attracted the support of other well-meaning Nigerians who have donated generously to it.

“The Peace Fund is beginning its assignment in Abia after which the delegation will immediately move to Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States.

“The activities of the Fund are expected to extend to other parts of the country which have been ravaged by insecurity.”

Mr Sam Hart, the Fund’s Publicity Secretary, thanked the Police Command in Abia for their warm reception of the delegation.

Hart praised the extra effort given their mission to succeed stressing that such synergy between security agencies and the civil population was highly needed to reset Nigeria on the part of peace.

CP Danladi Isah, Abia State Commissioner of Police, in his speech, welcomed the Fund’s representatives and appreciated Kalu for his vision in setting up the Fund.

Isah also appreciated all donors who have so far donated to the Fund and urged more donors to support the initiative.

He said that the Fund’s success in its job will encourage serving policemen to know that their families will be catered for if they should die on duty.

Isah said that the police, under IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has rolled out a number of laudable welfare schemes to support serving and deceased Policemen.

He however encouraged Nigerians to continue to do whatever they can to support the police who are daily in danger while securing the people.

The Secretary of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Mrs Helen Okoye and the President of the Late Police Officers Wives Association (LAPOWA), Mrs Vivian Nwogbe, thanked Kalu and the Command for their good gestures.

They expressed happiness over the initiative which they said would go a long way in alleviating the challenges of LAPOWA members.

New Telegraph reports that at the end of the event, cheques and relief items were presented to the widows of Policemen who died in the line of duty.

