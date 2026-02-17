Families Of 10 Passengers Allegedly Kidnapped In Benue Call For Security Intervention

About 10 passengers, including a female grain trader, were reportedly kidnapped along the Takum–Tor Donga–Katsina-Ala road in Benue State on Monday, February 9.

The abduction allegedly happened at about 10 am while they were travelling from Takum in Taraba State to Tor Donga Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The passengers were reportedly intercepted by suspected kidnappers along the busy route linking Takum to Tor Donga and Katsina-Ala. According to a family member of one of the victims, the incident occurred at TseDe settlement, located within Katsina-Ala LGA in Benue State.

One of the abducted victims is described as a businesswoman who deals in grains and was travelling for trading activities at the popular Tor Donga Market.

As of Sunday, February 16, exactly one week after the incident, family members said there had been no contact from the suspected kidnappers, heightening fears over the safety and condition of the victims.