Families Demand Justice For Tilers Killed By Anambra Vigilantes

Family members and community leaders have demanded justice following the killing of two young tilers by vigilantes in Anambra State.

Odinaka Thomas (29) and Chimobi Iwuagwu (30) from Imo State were working on a construction site in Aguata when they were reportedly gunned down in the early hours of February 6.

Ebisike Uzoma, a kinsman of one of the victims from Umarugo, Ehime Mbano LGA, claimed that Ebubeagu, Agunechemba, and Udogachi security groups invaded the building where the tilers were staying around 4 am.

He said:“They ordered them to lie down. That was how three boys were killed.” Odinaka’s widow Chidinma said: “I’m in pain, I want my husband to come back. Our children are missing him.”

The family also disclosed that Chimobi Iwuagwu’s wife is heavily pregnant and his mother has been bedridden for years. The homeowner, Rev. Kingsley Onuora, an Anglican priest in the Diocese of Aguata, confirmed the victims were his workers.

He described them as diligent and hardworking, expressing shock at their deaths. Onuora said: “They were not criminals. The boys were hardworking and knew the tiling work.”

