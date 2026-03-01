Families Appeal To Govt Over Insecurity In Kwara, Anambra, Ekpoma, Kano

Some families have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently come to their aid over the rising wave of insecurity across the country, which they said has left many homeless and resulted in the deaths and abductions of their loved ones.

The affected families, who spoke through their representative, Mr. Charles Nnamdi, in a statement issued on Saturday, expressed concern over recent violent incidents in parts of Kwara State, the sit-at-home-related unrest in Onitsha, Anambra State, killings and kidnappings in Ekpoma, Edo State, and bandit attacks in Kano State.

According to them, the spate of violence has left them devastated, with several family members killed and others abducted. They added that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, leaving many displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives.

Some of the affected families include the Ogbonna, Okenwa, Aletor, Gabriel, Ezeatuegwu, and Kalu families. Others are the Nnamdi, Okwucha, Akpan, Okolo, Charles, Idemudia, Enwerem, Adigun, Oduga, Aguebor, and Richard families, as well as the Nelson, Igbinosa, Okafor, Anuonye, Obi, Okoye, and Onagua families.

Mr. Nnamdi urged both federal and state governments to take urgent steps to curb the worsening insecurity. “The state of insecurity has gone to another level.

We would like the Federal Government to intervene so that we can have some respite. “While we commend the efforts of security agencies, we believe more needs to be done to restore peace and stability in the country,” he said.