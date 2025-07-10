Families Anxious Over Safety Of Indians Kidnapped In Mali

A week after three Indians were kidnapped in Mali, their families said they still have no information about their whereabouts and are concerned about their safety.

India’s foreign ministry said the men, who worked in a cement factory in Mali, were “forcibly taken” by a group of “armed assailants” last Tuesday.

The Mali government is yet to comment, but the abductions took place on a day an alQaeda linked group – Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) – claimed it had carried out several attacks in the African country, reports the BBC.

According to government data, some 400 Indians live in Mali, a country that India has had trade relations with since the 1990s.