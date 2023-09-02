Familes Cry Out Over Refusal Of Kidnappers To Release Victim After Ransom 

Families of victims abducted in Ekiti State are currently in palpable fear as the kidnappers are reportedly still holding the victims in the den.

The victims are Fagbemi Abayomi from Ilupeju-Ekiti and Ojo Musa from Kogi State but both are based in Aisegba Ekiti.

They were both kidnapped some weeks ago at gunpoint between Ilu-Omoba and Aisegba Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State.

The abductors despite payment of ransom refused to release the victims a fortnight ago, however, family and friends of the victims are confused about the situation.

The wife of one of the victims, Mrs Fagbemi explained that the abductors contacted her on the telephone to demand a ransom of 15m which was later reduced to 10m, they eventually agreed to take 1m for her husband while they agreed to two million with the other victim.

Mrs Fagbemi added it became a surprise after the ransom was paid and the victims were not released despite the hardship encountered by the family to raise the money.

“It is now two weeks after we paid the ransom, my husband has not been freed. This is eliciting serious threats, panic and tension in our town and family.

“Most traumatising was the fact that we have not been able to reach him on the telephone for one and half weeks now. The number the kidnappers were using to reach out to us had been switched off”.

The family appealed to the Amotekun Corps and the Ekiti State Police Command to intensify searches around the Aisegba-Agbado-Imesi Irun and Aisegba-Agbado-Ise forests and rescue the victim from captivity.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu when contacted promised to get back to you while the Commander Amotekun Corps, Retired, Brigadier General, Olu Adewa assured of frantic efforts to secure the victims.