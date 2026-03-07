Famex School Inter House Sports holds Today

The 1st Famex School Inter House Sports Competition comes takes place today in Ota , Ogun State. According to the School’s Games Master, Godwin Edem, Four Houses namely Purple, Green, Blue and Yellow are competing for honours in this forthcoming competition.

He added that the Eledi Field, Beside Obasanjo Farm, Ota, hosted the Heat Events of the competition, which saw the Yellow House as the leading House so far.

The Games Master says that the Famex Sxhool Director, Chidi Afam and School Principal, Abayomi Oladapo are very passionate about sports and they are both driving the process to ensure the event is very glamorous for all the stu- dents and Special Guests on Saturday.

Coordinator of the leading house, Yellow House, Mrs Ruth Adesina, told our correspondent that her ath- letes would go all the way on the event day proper.

“We have very capable athletes in all the events and we are very optimis- tic that we are going to emerge overall winners on Saturday.

The support from the school management has been wonderful and so we expect a good show on the event day.

“For us in Yellow House, we are ready for this and I am optimistic we will be champions on Saturday,” Mrs Adesina said.

St Micheal Anglican Junior School, Ota, will host the Famex School Inter House Sports competition on Saturday March 7. Attractive prizes await the winners in each of the categories of the events.