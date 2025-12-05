Fame Foundation Organises Games To Celebrate Persons With Disabilities Day

With the world marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, FAME Foundation joins others in advocating for the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

This year’s theme: ‘Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress, highlights the need for collective action to remove barriers and create environments where everyone can participate fully and equally.

Speaking to the press, Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, expressed her joy as the organisation marked the Day with the Inclusion Games at the National Stadium, Lagos.

She reaffirmed FAME Foundation’s commitment to promoting inclusion and celebrating diverse abilities, she said, “I am happy with today’s event.

The Inclusion Games allowed us to celebrate different abilities through activities such as the 100m finals for visually impaired athletes, athletes with cerebral palsy, and the Deaf, as well as the Discus Throw for amputees and polio survivors, and the Shot Put for amputee and Lexul athletes.

This is what inclusion should look like in our society,” she said. “This is the same principle that drives our HerSTEM Initiative.

Through activities like the ongoing HerSTEM 2025 cohort, which provides digital literacy and basic computer skills training for women and girls with disabilities, and the HerSTEM Inclusive Tournament, we are creating spaces where they can learn, compete, and showcase their abilities.

We are breaking stereotypes and showing that with the right opportunities, people with disabilities are not just included, they are leaders and contributors to social progress.