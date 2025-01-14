FaMaD Moves To Present Financial Position To Shareholders

Share

Nigeria’s foremost shoemakers, Foot – wear Accessories Manufacturing and Distribution (FaMaD) Plc (formerly Bata) will hold its annual general meetings on Thursday, January 16, at the Grandeur Events Centre, Billing – sway, Oregun, Lagos.

The AGMs, which will span December 31, 2007, up till December 31, 2021, are in fulfillment of the statutory requirements for companies as laid down by the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

In a statement in the buildup to the meetings, the board’s chair, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said the AGMs would avail the shareholders with the details of the fortunes of their company over the years.

The abridged financial statements for the years covered by the AGMs will be presented to the shareholders for examination and ratification, along with that of the audit committee.

There will also be election and re-election of directors, including that of Engr. Mrs. Mayen Adetiba (re-election) and Alhaji Muhammed Kabir Haruna (election).

Ighodalo used the opportunity to thank the shareholders for their unwavering support and trust in the Board over the years. FaMaD Plc, a full scale shoe manufacturing outfit, is popular for its fashionable men, women, and children’s shoes which are well known for their quality and durability.

It became a wholly Nigerian-owned company after the divestment of Bata, its foreign partners, in the late 1980s.

