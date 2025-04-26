Falz To Release New Album May 30

Share

Rapper Falz is set to release his sixth studio album, “The Feast”, on May 30, 2025.

He shared the news with his fans on Instagram, thanking them for their patience.

“And we have a date. I have been working on this album for a hot minute. I’m super excited to finally serve it. My 6th solo album #TheFeast will hit you on May 30, 2025. Thank you for your patience,” he wrote.

This new album follows his 2024 EP “Before The Feast”.

With a career spanning over a decade, Falz has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian music industry.

Known for his thought-provoking lyrics, he has addressed societal issues and bad governance in songs like “Child of the World” and “Talk”.

Some of his notable works include “Karishika”, “Wehdone Sir”, “Wazum Guy”, “Stories that Touch”, “27”, “Moral Instruction”, and “Bahd”.

Aside from music, Falz has also ventured into acting, making his debut in the movie “Couple of Days” in 2016.

His versatility has earned him several awards, including Album of the Year at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards.

