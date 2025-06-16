Falz Slams Tinubu Over Benue Killings

Share

Popular singer and activist, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has expressed disappointment over President Bola Tinubu’s failure to perform his primary responsibility of securing lives and properties in the country.

He stated this on his X account while reacting to the recent massacre in Benue State.

Falz berated the President for failing to tackle the escalating insecurity in the country noting that Tinubu has consistently shown that he is incapable of performing his primary responsibility of securing lives and properties.

He emphasised that the routine statement by the President does not address the issue of insecurity.

I Don’t Regret Participating In #EndSARS Protest – Falz Falz wrote, “You have consistently shown that you are incapable of performing the primary duty of securing lives and property of your citizens. This routine statement does not cut it.” In another post, Falz lamented that the killings in Benue are not getting enough attention. He added, “Over 200 senselessly slain and burnt alive in Benue and this is not even getting close to enough attention. Why are we so wicked to ourselves?”

